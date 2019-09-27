Nuveen Asset Management Has Increased By $19.44 Million Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Position; Lsv Asset Management Increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) stake by 141.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 486,109 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 829,424 shares with $33.63 million value, up from 343,315 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 503,160 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”

Lsv Asset Management increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 62.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 149,219 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 386,119 shares with $14.99 million value, up from 236,900 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $4.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 670,035 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 48,573 shares stake. The Missouri-based Stieven Cap Advisors LP has invested 2.48% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Nbw Capital Ltd holds 0.89% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 83,071 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 18,136 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 2,700 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 15,969 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 46,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Apg Asset Nv has 391,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 4,155 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 89,493 shares.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 21,900 shares to 44,400 valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 3.46 million shares and now owns 116,900 shares. Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) was reduced too.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) stake by 429,166 shares to 824,152 valued at $15.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 125,015 shares and now owns 333,524 shares. Ishares Inc (EWY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.19% above currents $39.16 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 9.