Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Valuation Rose; Spirit Of America Management Boosted Its Position in Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) as Valuation Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 67,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.01 million, down from 338,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 731,649 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 316,425 shares to 396,825 shares, valued at $66.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 21,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA) by 1,350 shares to 4,605 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 45,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,553 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.