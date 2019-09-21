Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding by $5.74 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Position by $356,706

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 2,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,751 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58M, down from 126,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 382,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 821,393 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 6.89M shares traded or 89.35% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Grp invested in 23,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Llc has 0.14% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 3.61 million shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 111,000 shares. 48,783 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 181 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.01% or 15,754 shares. Valley Advisers has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilen Management reported 401,858 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 202,806 shares or 0% of the stock. 93,924 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Mercantile Trust owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1,080 shares. Citigroup reported 351,549 shares.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.89 million for 6.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 2.78 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $266.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 313,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14.48M are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Arvest Financial Bank Division stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Partners Ltd has 266,938 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.12 million shares. Menlo Advsrs holds 4.64% or 50,251 shares. Moreover, Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,929 shares. Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,115 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 212,366 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 42,168 shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.21% stake. Hound Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.13 million shares or 7.38% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorporation & reported 274,616 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 1.98% or 32,180 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability reported 2,063 shares.