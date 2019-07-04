Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Stake; Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $94 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 29.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 106,100 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock rose 20.89%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 253,416 shares with $8.03 million value, down from 359,516 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $18.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.81M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 27,239 shares to 57,860 valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 378,410 shares and now owns 461,897 shares. Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) was raised too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.00 million activity. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought 15,000 shares worth $437,850. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 19,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Incorporated holds 0% or 9,887 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 718,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 522 shares. American Interest Gru has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Huntington State Bank reported 10,916 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 97,809 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Guardian Invest Management has 17,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 787,968 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,574 shares. Sg Americas Secs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.94M shares. 75.58M are held by Mackay Shields Lc.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can T-Mobile and Sprint Meet the Justice Department’s Demands? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: INFO, DISH – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DoJ pushes T-Mobile to give more to Dish – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apollo in talks to finance Dish Network bid for T-Mobile, Sprint assets – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish Network Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.89 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 535,664 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.