Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Holding by $383,285; Alpha Cubed Investments Holds Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,214 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 3,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $499.2. About 278,278 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 91,597 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 102,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 150,447 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Virginia Va owns 905 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Castleark Mngmt Llc invested 0.45% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,965 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 351 shares. 6,975 are held by Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Com. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 20,443 are owned by Cim Limited. 15,223 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc. Suntrust Banks invested in 40,617 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 475 shares. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 1.43% or 11,340 shares. Atria Invests Limited Co has 1,530 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,300 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 50,424 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares to 22,024 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 450,409 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 6,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).