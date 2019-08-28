Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding by $1.30 Million; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 6,736 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 10,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 80,590 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 87,894 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 103,933 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $93.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 541,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,971 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corp. Ironwood Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 100 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 4,748 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 14,667 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 10,698 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 13,500 shares. 1,005 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,622 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.73% or 459,024 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 34,116 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pettee accumulated 2,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5.06M shares. Duncker Streett Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 2,330 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Co.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.25 million for 7.86 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.