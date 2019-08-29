Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake as Market Value Rose; Dollar Gen (DG) Share Value Rose While Sands Capital Management Raised by $831,572 Its Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 184,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 239,808 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, down from 424,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 1.16 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 98,889 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 91,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32B market cap company. The stock increased 10.68% or $15.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.09. About 6.63M shares traded or 281.88% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,509 shares to 144,917 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,051 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 469,060 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 730,142 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 9,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 8,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 161,850 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 12,306 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23,908 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 2.32 million shares. 4,066 were reported by Alps. Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 49,414 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 0.4% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Finance Services reported 24,259 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 12,166 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 71,413 shares to 412,046 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 173,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).