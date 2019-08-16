Nuveen Asset Management Has Boosted Its Ventas (VTR) Position by $57.58 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Viasat Com (VSAT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 445,847 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 914,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.88 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 2.06M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Lc has 0.04% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 48,547 shares. 126,082 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Riverhead Management Ltd accumulated 5,853 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 21,096 are owned by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0% or 187 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Shelton Capital accumulated 0.01% or 241 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,100 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 13,948 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 14,529 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 33,160 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,408 shares.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Viasat (VSAT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Buy ViaSat At $75, Earn 7.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 46,243 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $78.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.28M shares to 922,914 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,376 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).