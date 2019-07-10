Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Position in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) as Market Valuation Rose; Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Price Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 55,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.20M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 440,804 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 88,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,995 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 110,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $352.38. About 1.38M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 17,997 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 7,296 shares. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 855 shares. Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 3,015 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Co holds 17,143 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Fincl Bank has 23,887 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Winfield Associate, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,705 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company stated it has 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Autus Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,672 shares. Madrona Fin Serv Limited Liability Company holds 858 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated LP has 214,405 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 27,986 shares to 31,995 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 89,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa Adr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.67 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Teams with Key Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 37,077 shares to 420,095 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).