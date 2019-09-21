Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) as Market Valuation Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $554,523

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 4,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 357,338 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.86M, up from 353,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 59,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 193,386 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67 million, down from 252,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 271,431 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,873 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,632 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.81M shares to 6.86 million shares, valued at $275.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

