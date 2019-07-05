Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Its Prologis (PLD) Position; Progress Software Has 1.66 Sentiment

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 11.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 302,211 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 2.35M shares with $168.96M value, down from 2.65M last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 741,374 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018

Progress Software Corp (PRGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 121 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 73 reduced and sold stock positions in Progress Software Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 38.85 million shares, down from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Progress Software Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 81 New Position: 40.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation for 612,526 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 575,080 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.71% invested in the company for 159,109 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,159 shares.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 33.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 127,829 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $479.77M for 26.83 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 230,537 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackenzie Fin Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 136,125 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust holds 504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 24,902 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fiduciary Trust has 0.12% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 594,784 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Aew Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 3.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). American National Registered Inv Advisor has 10,410 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.1% or 24,631 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Comm invested in 0.33% or 36,649 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 523 shares stake. Raymond James Financial owns 20,701 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co owns 72,027 shares.

