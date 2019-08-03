Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Its Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Holding by $777,088; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Cut Position by $2.71 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 24,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 160,897 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 208,991 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.36M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 9,701 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). 78,377 are held by Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,383 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 19,545 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Geode Limited Liability accumulated 332,862 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has invested 0.15% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 34,500 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Citigroup holds 0% or 23,332 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Mgmt Llc invested 0.26% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 12,895 shares to 428,876 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 188,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 65,285 are owned by Secor Capital Advisors Lp. Geode Capital Management holds 0.01% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.13% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Parkside Bancshares & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 39,951 shares. 22,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 20,600 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Northern accumulated 2.36 million shares. Aperio Limited Co holds 0% or 11,726 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 100,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,552 are owned by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. Century Companies reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.