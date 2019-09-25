Nuveen Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB); Ecor1 Capital Lowered Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Holding by $8.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 495,573 shares traded or 73.57% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 16090.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 2.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 8.47M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 110,282 shares to 426,937 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 125,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,524 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gerdau SA (GGB) CEO Gustavo Werneck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau Looking Toward Better Results – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aphria And Green Growth: 5 Questions That Need Answers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau’s Share Price Weakness May Not Be Entirely Reasonable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 85,128 shares to 614,128 shares, valued at $62.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Ord by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Ord (NASDAQ:XNCR).