Nuveen Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG); First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $5.76 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 21,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 124,673 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 102,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.77M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 36,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 633,123 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.62 million, down from 669,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 33,660 shares to 365,287 shares, valued at $44.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 13,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 25,940 shares to 843,737 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (HYG) by 54,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

