Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Stake in Range Res (RRC) by $5.95 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Boosted Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 541,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.66 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.50 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares to 33,090 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 82,295 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J And has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Convergence Inv Partners Ltd invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plancorp Limited Co reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lockheed Martin Commerce has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthquest has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Interstate National Bank has 34,583 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.54M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.85% or 466,150 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 71,756 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 73,058 shares. Jag Lc invested in 0.04% or 5,449 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stearns Financial Service Group has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,516 shares. Hendershot holds 4,775 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 226,931 shares to 204,866 shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 130,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,730 shares, and cut its stake in Cap Growth.

