Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position by $82.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Cpfl Energia Sa Adr (CPL) Market Value Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted by $407,880 Its Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cpfl Energia Sa Adr (CPL) by 106.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.52% . The institutional investor held 52,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, up from 25,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cpfl Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 38,612 shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) has risen 43.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CPL News: 15/05/2018 – CPFL 1Q NET INCOME R$419M; 09/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS NAMES ALESSANDRO GREGORI FILHO CFO; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL SECURITIES REGULATOR CVM SCRAPS DEMAND FOR MINIMUM SHARE PRICE IN STATE GRID TENDER OFFER TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS IN CPFL RENOVAVEIS -DOCUMENT; 15/05/2018 – CPFL 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL443.8M; 08/03/2018 CPFL RENOVAVEIS SAYS CO. FILED APPEAL TO REGULATOR ON TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Brazil regulator scraps minimum price in State Grid offer to shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis; 03/05/2018 – TRANSLATION: Luciano Costa: Brazil’s CPFL eyes Eletrobras distributors on sale; 27/03/2018 – CPFL FY NET INCOME R$1.18T; 27/03/2018 – CPFL 4Q NET INCOME R$498M; 22/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS 4Q NET INCOME R$51.2M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 3639.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 5.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.49M, up from 161,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.56M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Price Michael F holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 316,878 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 10,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dupont Capital Management accumulated 0.08% or 239,229 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.11% or 212,298 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 96,231 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Principal Fincl reported 1.71M shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 446,756 shares. Covington Capital owns 1,699 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.01% or 235,592 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 144,503 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0.01% stake.

