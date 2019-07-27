Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Greif, Inc. (GEF)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 28,968 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 788,623 shares with $23.57 million value, up from 759,655 last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubr Co now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 478,840 shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. See Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $31 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,620 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 349,100 shares. Northern holds 421,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Gam Holding Ag holds 22,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 12 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,803 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 64,803 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,106 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 13,950 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 171,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 34,149 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. Shares for $16,775 were bought by Bergwall Timothy on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $490,650 was made by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2. 1,190 shares were bought by Emkes Mark A, worth $38,968 on Tuesday, July 2. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 3,668 shares worth $123,876.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 262,354 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Cooper Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CTB) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goodyear Tire (GT), Cooper Tire (CTB) on Watch After Continental AG Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper Tire’s Tread Wiselyâ„¢ Program Shares Tips for Tire Safety in Summer Heat – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.