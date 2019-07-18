Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

We are contrasting Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.73 N/A -0.02 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.27 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors THL Credit Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.