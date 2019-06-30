Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Since Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.64 N/A -0.02 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.95 N/A 1.09 12.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.