Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.72 N/A 0.57 23.77 SEI Investments Company 55 5.60 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than SEI Investments Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.