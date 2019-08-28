Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.17 N/A 0.57 23.77 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.85% and 49.92% respectively. Competitively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.