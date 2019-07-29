Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.86
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.00
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 29.86%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.47%
|3.27%
|3.85%
|9.57%
|1.65%
|9.11%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.25%
|2.38%
|6.73%
|7.4%
|6.92%
|9.55%
For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.