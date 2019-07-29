Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.86 N/A -0.02 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 29.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.