Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

Since Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.65 N/A -0.02 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.25 N/A 1.27 9.61

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 25.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.