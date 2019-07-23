Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.69 N/A -0.02 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.35 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.