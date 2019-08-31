Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.17 N/A 0.57 23.77 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.79 N/A 2.34 12.87

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 27.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 17.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.