Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) Forms $13.51 Double Top; Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Shorts Up By 56.54%

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CVLY) had an increase of 56.54% in short interest. CVLY’s SI was 47,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 56.54% from 30,600 shares previously. With 12,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s short sellers to cover CVLY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 7,666 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) formed double top with $14.19 target or 5.00% above today’s $13.51 share price. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) has $156.33 million valuation. It closed at $13.51 lastly. It is down 7.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 974,747 shares or 4.67% less from 1.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc has 13,269 shares. Mariner Invest Grp Limited has invested 0.4% in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ). Ironwood Lc reported 1,516 shares. Archford Capital Strategies invested in 1,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,872 were accumulated by Family Mgmt Corporation. Northside Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) for 13,269 shares. 37,646 were accumulated by City Of London Inv Management Limited. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 12,404 shares. Fiera owns 79,477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Saba Cap Management L P reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ). Pnc Fincl Services Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ). Stifel Corporation stated it has 10,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,889 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,040 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $164,153 activity. GIAMBALVO JOHN W bought $8,383 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $85,000 was bought by Brunner Brian D.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company has market cap of $212.27 million. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 409,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.71% or 396,281 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 3,323 shares. State Street Corporation reported 167,512 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 7,770 shares. 134 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 33,856 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 48,370 were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 241,325 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 6,100 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 100,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fj Capital Mngmt Lc reported 39,000 shares.