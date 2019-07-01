Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.62 N/A -0.02 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.51 N/A 2.45 5.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 6.92% and its average price target is $14.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 70.31%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.