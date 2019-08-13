Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.19 N/A 0.57 23.77 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 35.03%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.