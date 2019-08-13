Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.21 N/A 0.57 23.77 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.07 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.85% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has 13.24% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.