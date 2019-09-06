Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.11 N/A 0.57 23.77 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.20 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. StoneCastle Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 24.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.