Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.24 N/A 0.57 23.77 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.36 N/A 0.60 11.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Prospect Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.