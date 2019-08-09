Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.21 N/A 0.57 23.77 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.74 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 11.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.