Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.88 N/A -0.02 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.39 N/A 6.55 3.91

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.