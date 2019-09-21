Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.96 N/A 0.57 23.77 Mmtec Inc. 7 2344.31 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.85% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.