Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.16 N/A 0.57 23.77 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.59 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 12.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 12.03%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.