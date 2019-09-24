Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.93 N/A 0.57 23.77 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 12.64 N/A 1.39 42.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently more affordable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s potential downside is -0.15% and its consensus target price is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 87.7%. Competitively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.