Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.24 N/A 0.57 23.77 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.80 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.