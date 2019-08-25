Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.17 N/A 0.57 23.77 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.