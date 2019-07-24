Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.74 N/A -0.02 0.00 Evercore Inc. 89 1.84 N/A 7.80 10.90

Demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Evercore Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 93%. Competitively, 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.