Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.86 N/A -0.02 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 59.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.