Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Since Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) are part of the Diversified Investments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 13.84 N/A 1.09 13.02 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.42 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 9.24% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.