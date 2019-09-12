Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Comparison side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) compete with each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|13.86
|N/A
|1.09
|13.02
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|13.70
|N/A
|1.14
|12.63
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 24.45% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.43%
|2.39%
|5.44%
|10.56%
|9.1%
|14.87%
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.7%
|2.71%
|4.96%
|10.02%
|8.69%
|14.67%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.
