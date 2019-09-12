Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Comparison side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) compete with each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.86 N/A 1.09 13.02 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.70 N/A 1.14 12.63

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 24.45% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.7% 2.71% 4.96% 10.02% 8.69% 14.67%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.