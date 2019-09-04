Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 42.42%. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
