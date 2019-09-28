Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 610,514,968.89% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.