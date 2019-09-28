Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|0.00
|12.46M
|-0.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|610,514,968.89%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
