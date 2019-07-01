Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.88 N/A 0.07 44.24

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Rand Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 16.8% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.