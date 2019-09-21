Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.27
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 16.26% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
