Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.27 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 16.26% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.