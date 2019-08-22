Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Since Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.69 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.