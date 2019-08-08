Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.