Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
