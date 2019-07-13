Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-0.58%
|1.08%
|1.57%
|3.1%
|4.24%
|3.93%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
