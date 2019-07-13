Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.