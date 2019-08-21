Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (:)

We are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (:) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.42 67.20

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.