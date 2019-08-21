Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (:)

We are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (:) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
